The V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi handled 120 imported windmill blades, the highest volume in a single consignment, surpassing the previous highest of 60 blades.

The flat-bottomed vessel NAN FENG ZHI XING, with an arrival draft of 6.60 m loaded with 120 windmill blades (Length:76.8 metres), was berthed on October 25, and the entire consignment was unloaded in 44 hours. The Chinese-made windmill blades were shipped from the Port of Changshu and imported through VOC Port for the farms across the country, says a release.

The VOC handled 2,906 windmill blades in the fiscal ending March 31, 2022, and 1,598 up to end-September in the current fiscal. It provides a storage area for stacking the windmill blades and accessories, congestion-free and easy access to the long retractable windmill blade trucks, and seamless hinterland access through the National Highways network connecting the port, the release said.