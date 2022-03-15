VOC Port Authority to develop outer harbour at a total cost of nearly ₹7,500 crore

The harbour will be developed under the Gati Shakti-National Master Plan initiative

The VOC Port Authority, which manages the VOC port in Thoothukudi, has announced a slew of projects under the Gati Shakti-National Master Plan initiative, including an ambitious outer harbour at a total cost of around ₹7,500 crore in phases.

The proposed harbour will have two container terminals (Continuous Quay length of 1000 metres each). With a draft of 18 m, the terminals will be capable of handling vessels ranging from 18,000- 20,000 TEUs. The capacity augmentation will be of 4.10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), says a press release from the VOC Port Authority.

Other initiatives proposed include development of berths 1,2,3,4 at an investment of ₹2,455.40 crore; conversion of berths 5&6 as bulk terminals at an investment of ₹254 crore and development of mulit-modal logistics park and commissioning of desalination plant at an investment of ₹144 crore.

The other major projects taken up under the Gati Shakti are — Coastal Employment Unit (Tuticorin SPEEDZ) for setting up of port-based industries on port lands; modification of harbour entrance at a cost of ₹16 crore; conversion of Berth No 9 as a container terminal at an investment of ₹434.17 crore and mechanisation of North Cargo Berth-3 at an investment of ₹356.39 crore.

The port authority expects huge investment from the private sector as many of the projects are to be implemented in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, the release added.