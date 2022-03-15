hamburger

Logistics

VOC Port Authority to develop outer harbour at a total cost of nearly ₹7,500 crore

BL Chennai Bureau | March 15 | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
A file picture of the VOC Port in Thoothukudi

A file picture of the VOC Port in Thoothukudi

The harbour will be developed under the Gati Shakti-National Master Plan initiative

The VOC Port Authority, which manages the VOC port in Thoothukudi, has announced a slew of projects under the Gati Shakti-National Master Plan initiative, including an ambitious outer harbour at a total cost of around ₹7,500 crore in phases.

The proposed harbour will have two container terminals (Continuous Quay length of 1000 metres each). With a draft of 18 m, the terminals will be capable of handling vessels ranging from 18,000- 20,000 TEUs. The capacity augmentation will be of 4.10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), says a press release from the VOC Port Authority.

Other initiatives proposed include development of berths 1,2,3,4 at an investment of ₹2,455.40 crore; conversion of berths 5&6 as bulk terminals at an investment of ₹254 crore and development of mulit-modal logistics park and commissioning of desalination plant at an investment of ₹144 crore.

The other major projects taken up under the Gati Shakti are — Coastal Employment Unit (Tuticorin SPEEDZ) for setting up of port-based industries on port lands; modification of harbour entrance at a cost of ₹16 crore; conversion of Berth No 9 as a container terminal at an investment of ₹434.17 crore and mechanisation of North Cargo Berth-3 at an investment of ₹356.39 crore.

The port authority expects huge investment from the private sector as many of the projects are to be implemented in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, the release added.

Published on March 15, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you