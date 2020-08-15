VOC Port earmarks 1,689 acres of land for developing port-based industry

The VOC Port in Thoothukudi has earmarked 1,689 acres of land for developing port-based industry.

This is based on the Shipping Ministry’s efforts towards achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat by promoting port-led industries and attaining self-reliance in port infrastructure.

“Diverse industrial firms from fertilisers, petrochemicals, edible oil, LNG and wind blade sectors have expressed their interests to set up industries in port’s land,” said VOC Port Trust Chairman TK Ramachandran in his Independence Day address.

The VOC Port Trust also has plans to transform the port as a ‘transshipment hub’ in four phases at a total cost of Rs.7,000 crores, he said.

He congratulated all stakeholders, including trustees, port users, union leaders, employees and district administration, for helping the port handle 10.57 million tonnes of cargo during this current financial year up July 2020.