Wabtec ties up with HP, Redington to produce 3D-printed rail parts

Wabtec Corporation has tied up with HP and Redington to set up a centre for excellence in India that will 3D-print parts for the rail equipment sector in India. India is the second-largest market globally for rail equipment supplier Wabtec.

“Wabtec Corporation, in collaboration with HP and Redington, inaugurated Tuesday an Additive Manufacturing Centre focused on accelerating the design and production of integrated 3D-printed components in India. This Centre of Excellence (CoE), named ‘Wabtec India Additive Manufacturing Centre’, will offer consulting, part identification and production for locomotives, transit entities and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, stated a release.

The facility is based out of Wabtec India’s existing factory in Bengaluru. This CoE builds upon Wabtec’s growing additive strategy to leverage the technology to design and prototype 25,000 production parts by 2025.

In a statement, Wabtec said that Wabtec India Additive Manufacturing Centre combines HP’s Multi Jet Fusion Technology, Wabtec’s expertise in consulting and manufacturing, with Redington’s robust supply chain network.

The partnership aims to improve manufacturing and to replace spare parts. Using HP’s Jet Fusion printers, Wabtec will work closely with Redington to design, manufacture and deliver complex parts for prototyping and final parts production including short to medium batch production such as adapters, IOT shield covers for brake controllers, customised dispenser tips and sensor holders, it added. This will help increase sourcing products from within India.