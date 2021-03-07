Warburg Pincus to invest Rs 800 crore for a 0.49% stake in Adani Ports and SEZ

Private Equity giant Warburg Pincus will invest Rs800 crore for a 0.49% stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's biggest private port operator.

APSEZ will issue upto 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares at a price of Rs.800/- per Equity Share (at a premium of Rs. 798/- per Equity Share), to Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 800 crores, APSEZ said in a statement.

The preferential issue was approved by the board of APSEZ today.