Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is investing ₹1,126 crore, across five projects, as it looks to improve waterways connectivity in the North-East and leverage the same towards strategic improvement of ties with the neighbourhood.

As per a response tabled in the Rajya Sabha, by the Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Centre has recognised the significance of rivers for connectivity and “20 rivers in the North-East were declared as National Waterways under the National Waterways Act, 20l6.”

Focus on regional connectivity

The five projects taken up in the North-East include: comprehensive development of the National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) in Assam at a cost of ₹474 crore; construction of alternative road to Pandu port (in Guwahati) on National Waterways 2 to National Highway 27 in Assam at a cost of ₹180 crore and sanctioned in January; a project for ship repair at Pandu with a proposed cost of ₹208 crore; comprehensive development of river Barak in India along the Indo–Bangladesh protocol route at a cost of ₹148 crore; and development of Dhansiri and Kopili rivers (on National Waterways 31 and 57) in Assam at a proposed cost of ₹116 crore.

“There is a specific focus on regional connectivity initiatives which act as force multipliers,” Sonowal said in the Parliament.

According to him, the Vishakhapatnam port and Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (which includes the Kolkata and Haldia dock systems, and was formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust) at Kolkata have been “notified Gateway Port” to meet the transit requirements of EX-IM (export–import) cargo of Nepal, on the eastern coast.

Bangladesh has notified the Vishakhapatnam Port as “trans-shipment port of call” for its container cargo.

Improving connectivity

“(The) Inland Waterways Authority of India (lWAl) has undertaken projects for connectivity of NE States with neighbouring countries like Myanmar & Bangladesh,” Sonowal added.

According to him, Sagarmala project — which is the Ministry’s flagship programme — has identified 400 projects on the eastern coast of India at an estimated cost of ₹255 lakh crore. These projects include modernisation and capacity addition across different terminals and ports, Ro-Ro services, tourism jetties, among others.

“(The) Act East Policy is to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties ... and develop strategic relationship with countries in the Asia–Pacific region by providing enhanced connectivity to the North-Eastern region with other countries in India’s neighbourhood,” Sonowal informed the Parliament.