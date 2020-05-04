Western Railways extend the validity of select Smart Cards till June 30

The Western Railways on Monday announced that it will be extending the validity of its Smart Cards expiring on March 22 up to June 30.

“Your Smart Card recharge isn’t going waste! In view of the #lockdown, it has been decided that the smart cards, whose validity has expired on or after March 22 upto June 30, 2020 shall be extended & will be treated as valid till September 30, 2020,” Western Railways had tweeted.

Railway Smart cards are prepaid cards with passenger names and passwords that can be recharged The smart card costs ₹70 Rs.50/- including a refundable deposit ₹20/- recharge value at booking offices at any suburban stations and recharged as per requirements.

A passenger can purchase an automatic ticket using the smartcard through the automatic ticket vending machine (AVTM). Smart Card enables the purchase of First & Second Class single, return and renew season tickets and platform tickets for adult and child.

The extended validity is to ensure that the validity of customer’s smart cards purchased before lockdown does not go to waste as thee cards cannot be used at least till May 17.

Indian Railways had initially suspended all trains till April 14 owing to the nationwide lockdown in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has further extended the suspension of trains till May 17 after the lockdown initially set to end on May 4 was extended.

"The cancellation of all passenger train services extended till May 17. However movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists,students&other persons stranded at different places to be carried out by Shramik special trains. Freight & Parcel train operations shall continue,” the Ministry of Railways had said in a statement.