Widen odd-even scheme to more areas to curb pollution, urges IFTRT

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
At a time when the Delhi Government is considering a move to implement the odd-even scheme for more number of days, a transport research body has said the implementation of odd-even scheme should not be “half-hearted”.
The scheme should be extended by another fortnight to November 30, says IFTRT.
The odd-even scheme should be widened to include two-wheelers as well and other cities surrounding Delhi like Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni, Faridabad and Gurugram, says Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT).
Delhi may be at the epicentre of media coverage on air pollution. However, other cities in North India are also hit.
IFTRT has said that registration of vehicles that emit more pollutants should be stopped till March 31, 2020, after which new vehicles with cleaner emission norms will be rolled out.
Registration of vehicles with BSIV emission norms should be stopped till March 31, 2020, IFTRT said, adding registration should be resumed when BSVI norms vehicles are introduced with effect from April 1, 2020, SP Singh, Senior Fellow, IFTRT, stated.
Singh has also said that there should be an increase in enforcement hours for the odd-even road-use-rationing scheme by two hours: to 7 am - 9 pm on all days instead of 8 am and 8 pm.
IFTRT has also called for stricter curbs on parking. “To ensure free and full hassle-free movement of traffic on Delhi Roads, the Traffic and Municipality authorities must have zero tolerance for unauthorised parking on roads and even on halting at main road stretches,” the research organisation that tracks transport said.
