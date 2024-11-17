Rejuvenation of Willingdon Island, once a bustling hub for port-related activities, has taken centre stage in discussions at trade union forums, with calls for concrete measures to restart its commercial operations.

Constructed in the 1920s by Sir Robert Bristow, the man-made island in the heart of Cochin Port saw operations diminish after container terminal activities shifted to Vallarpadam island, 11 km away, in 2011 under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

Trade union leaders and other stakeholders have submitted representations to Cochin Port Authority for a comprehensive revival plan. The objective is to repurpose the island for new business ventures, bolster revenue, protect workers, and generate job opportunities.

Cold storage facility

The Cochin Port Employees Organisation (CPEO), which is celebrating its golden jubilee, has urged the port management to take decisive steps towards the revival of Willingdon Island.

CD Nandakumar, CPEO general secretary, criticises the management for failing to explore new business avenues after the transfer of container terminal operations. He advocates for the reintroduction of coastal and defence cargo handling at the former Rajiv Gandhi Container Terminal, noting that provisions in the licence agreement support this move.

Nandakumar says the size of Willingdon Island makes it ideal for establishing cold storage facilities and a godown network, which could be profitable for the port too. He also suggests extending the container freight station to attract more cargo.

He calls for flexible land lease regulations to facilitate renting of properties to manufacturing units, bunkering businesses, and storage units.

Tourist magnet

Prakash Iyer, chairman of Cochin Port Users Forum, says the vast land holding in the port can be used for commercial activities that cater to the needs of sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and the entertainment industry.

The waterfront location of Willingdon Island lends itself to tourism-related activities, especially given that Kochi is being projected as a major cruise destination, he says.

To woo investments, Iyer suggests amending the leasing policy in favour of users. The port’s container freight station at Willingdon Island should be repurposed as a repair hub for machinery and equipment, he adds.

Multifaceted approach

Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among the region’s oldest trade bodies, rues that the island’s diminished vibrancy is throwing its future into uncertainty. It believes that initiatives to enhance tourism, infrastructure, and business opportunities can breathe new life into this iconic location and restore it to its former glory.

Chamber president SP Kamath says that the redevelopment of Willingdon Island to attract cruise liners, luxury yachts, and tourists would give a fillip to local businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector.Activities such as water sports, wellness retreats, and nature walks can turn the island into a sought-after destination.

However, he points out that any commercial activity on the island must be undertaken through a multifaceted approach that addresses infrastructure, investment, and safety concerns.

Community engagement

Equally important is the need to upgrade the region’s transportation and logistics infrastructure, Kamath says.

Improvements in road conditions, public transport, and other utilities will help create a conducive environment for businesses, he says. The current sub-leasing terms of the Cochin Port Authority may be a barrier for local businesses and must be relooked to lower the levies to incentivise companies to remain on the island or relocate to it, he adds.

Involving local businesses and residents in the decision-making process could lead to tailored solutions that meet the community’s needs while also promoting growth, he says.

Binu KS, president of Kerala Steamer Agents Association, calls on the port management to utilise the available land on Willingdon Island to set up more infrastructure facilities for the proposed outer harbour project as well as temperature-controlled warehouses and container freight stations.

Even as multiple voices clamour for the revival of Willingdon Island, the Cochin Port Authority has largely remained silent on its next moves for what is arguably the most valuable real estate asset in Kerala.

Although many ambitious proposals were floated in the past, nothing concrete has emerged till date.

An email query from businessline on revival plans for Willingdon Island was met with a terse “We will inform you when we have something concrete”.

