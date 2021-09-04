Logistics

Workers unions slam Centre’s port asset monetisation plan

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 04, 2021

The National Monetisation Pipeline includes 31 projects spread across nine major ports estimated worth ₹14,483 crore.

The workers' unions at major port trusts have denounced the government’s move to monetise operational cargo terminals as part of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

The five recognised workers federations at major ports expressed “resentment” against the government’s plan to monetise port assets through the public-private-partnership (PPP) route, at a meeting in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

“The five federations urged the port and dock workers at major ports to fight against the monetisation of port assets,” said T Narendra Rao, General Secretary, Water Transport Workers' Federation of India, one of the recognised unions at major ports.

“The monetisation plan would take away the employment of hundreds of workers operating the cargo terminals in major ports,” Rao said in a statement.

Published on September 04, 2021

ports
