World Logistics Passport partners GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo

The World Logistics Passport (WLP), a loyalty programme to increase trading opportunities between emerging markets, is expanding in India with a hub in Hyderabad, its second one after Mumbai.

It has partnered with two subsidiaries of the GMR conglomerate operating in Hyderabad airport, including GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo.

More than 10 countries are now part of the major policy initiative. These include Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa. In addition, major multinational corporations including UPS, Pfizer, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, and LG are also engaged with the WLP.

Hyderabad is important for the country’s exports of goods and services, totalling approximately $21 billion.

Earlier this year, the WLP signed Mumbai International Airport, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal, Mumbai and Nepal as partners.

Mike Bhaskaran, CEO, WLP, in a statement said: “Today’s announcement is yet another endorsement of this new approach to global trade, and we are eyeing additional expansion in the country as we look to widen our offering.”

The WLP creates opportunities for business across Africa, Asia, Central and South America to improve existing trading routes and develop new ones, through a logistics loyalty program for freight forwarders and traders.