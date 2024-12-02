The World Maritime Technology conference (WMTC), a triennial global event under the auspices of the World Maritime Technology Congress, will be held in Chennai from December 4 to 6. This marks the return of the conference to India after a gap of 15 years, with the last edition hosted in Mumbai, CV Subba Rao, forum chairperson of the Conference, said.
The previous conference, which was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, was held in Copenhagen in April 2022. Some of the cities that hosted the event in the past include Shanghai, Houston and St Petersburg, he said.
Some of the key topics to be discussed at the conference includes climate change, sustainability and geopolitical dynamics, and their implications for the maritime industry.
An exclusive evening session with renowned author and mythologist Mr.Devdutt Pattanaik will cap the first day, followed by a formal dinner.
The second and third days will delve into a wide array of topics covering technical, commercial, and market issues, ensuring comprehensive engagement for all attendees.
