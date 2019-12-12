World’s first liquid hydrogen carrier ship debuts in Japan

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier made its official debut at a shipyard in Japan, a small step toward tapping the carbon-free energy potential of the lightest element.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd christened the tanker Suiso Frontier during a ceremony at the Kobe Works yard on Wednesday. The ship will be used for technology demonstration to establish an international hydrogen energy supply chain, Kawasaki said in a press release, by shipping the fuel from Australia to Japan. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2020.
Hydrogen can be produced using water and electricity, and then stored and shipped and re-used to generate power, allowing countries with little space for wind and solar equipment to still receive carbon-free power. It can also help de-carbonizse a range of sectors, from long-haul transport to steel-making, from which its otherwise difficult to remove emissions.
However, it is also volatile and flammable, while current production techniques are polluting and costly, the International Energy Agency said in a June report that touted the fuels potential. Policies and incentives should be put in place now to help reduce costs and scale up the sector, the agency recommended.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...