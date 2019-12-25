Yamuna Expressway scam: CBI takes over probe, books ex-CEO PC Gupta and 20 others

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO P C Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth ₹126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.

The state government alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at ₹85 crore which resulted in a loss of ₹126 crore to the state government, they said.