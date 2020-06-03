Yatra initiates ImpactGuru fundraiser for pandemic hit airline and airport workers

India’s leading online travel agency and travel search engine aims to raise ₹20 Lakh through their efforts.

Yatra, an online travel agency, has initiated a crowdfunding campaign on ImpactGuru.com to help airline and airport workers, the company mentioned in its official release.

Through the funds raised, they aim to provide food, PPE kits, medicines, as well as financial compensation to the workers.

The travel company mentioned that the impact of the lockdown has been unprecedented in the aviation industry.

Before the pandemic, India had high growth rates of domestic and international travel via air. The Covid-19 outbreak has put a halt to domestic and international travel. With the current global situation, it is unlikely that airlines may experience their usual volume anytime soon. Many of the workers fear to lose their jobs or salary cuts, Yatra noted.

Through this campaign, Yatra aims to raise ₹20 lakh. Yatra, with the help of different airline and airport authorities, will be distributing the provisions all over India. They hope to help the workers who are struggling to make ends meet during this lockdown, and also help the airlines support their staff during this time.

Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder & CEO, Yatra.com said in an official statement: “A lot of airline & airport people fear losing their jobs/facing salary cuts because of Covid-19. Hence, to ensure that these workers are not left in the lurch and they get food, PPE kits, medicines, and even financial compensation, we have undertaken this crowdfunding initiative. These people have taken care of us for so long, it’s time we do the same.”

Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com said, “During this time of uncertainty, we salute Yatra in running an action-led initiative to help airport workers. Through our tech-for-good platform, we continue to work towards ensuring that lives are not impacted due to lack of funds.”