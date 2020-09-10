Yulu expands operations in Bengaluru to Peenya cluster

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Shared e-mobility service provider Yulu has expanded its services in Bengaluru by deploying around 100 battery-powered e-bikes (YULU Miracle) in Peenya Industrial Area (PIA).
The company’s aim is to primarily solve the problem of first and last-mile connectivity for commuters in and around special zones like PIA and to reduce congestion and pollution in the city.
This is the second cluster the company is focussing on for easing commute options in Bengaluru, the first being the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA). The company plans to expand its network coverage helping citizens shift to a sustainable mode of transport.
Amit Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Yulu, said, “Given the requirement of social distancing, solo ridership will be preferred to the group, and driver led shared mobility options. We are proud to collaborate with PIA for a common vision of safe and affordable first and last-mile connectivity . The launch in the Peenya Industrial Area is in accord with our mission of providing affordable mobility options to the citizens. We aim to modernise the commute system in the city by offering IoT based affordable e-rides with a focus on special zones like Electronic City and now Peenya Industrial Area. We will soon beef up our fleet size in PIA by three times”.
“We are happy to inaugurate Yulu services at Peenya Industrial Association area for the citizens as it's a safe and affordable means of transport helping in the first and last-mile connectivity,” said PIA President, Srinivas Asrana.
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...