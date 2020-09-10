Yulu expands operations in Bengaluru to Peenya cluster

Shared e-mobility service provider Yulu has expanded its services in Bengaluru by deploying around 100 battery-powered e-bikes (YULU Miracle) in Peenya Industrial Area (PIA).

The company’s aim is to primarily solve the problem of first and last-mile connectivity for commuters in and around special zones like PIA and to reduce congestion and pollution in the city.

This is the second cluster the company is focussing on for easing commute options in Bengaluru, the first being the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA). The company plans to expand its network coverage helping citizens shift to a sustainable mode of transport.

Amit Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Yulu, said, “Given the requirement of social distancing, solo ridership will be preferred to the group, and driver led shared mobility options. We are proud to collaborate with PIA for a common vision of safe and affordable first and last-mile connectivity . The launch in the Peenya Industrial Area is in accord with our mission of providing affordable mobility options to the citizens. We aim to modernise the commute system in the city by offering IoT based affordable e-rides with a focus on special zones like Electronic City and now Peenya Industrial Area. We will soon beef up our fleet size in PIA by three times”.

“We are happy to inaugurate Yulu services at Peenya Industrial Association area for the citizens as it's a safe and affordable means of transport helping in the first and last-mile connectivity,” said PIA President, Srinivas Asrana.