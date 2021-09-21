Yulu partners with Adani Electricity to setup up charging stations

Mobility start-up, Yulu, has partnered with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) to install over 500 charging stations across Mumbai.

With this collaboration, Yulu will have access to multiple AEML premises across Mumbai, and will work towards identifying and installing its charging stations at suitable locations as it expands across the city. Yulu plans to install over 500 charging stations at AEML premises in the next 18 months across the city.

Yulu has emerged as a prominent player in first and last-mile connectivity, and has recently expanded its services to short-mile delivery of goods as well. Its customised e-bike Yulu DEX provides an affordable delivery option that addresses the key challenges faced by gig economy workers; rising fuel prices, inability to buy their personal vehicles, and lack of driving license.

Mobility electrification

The company plans to add 10,000 Yulu DEX bikes across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi in the first phase, by December 2021. Each of these new bikes cost approximately ₹50,000 to Yulu, which they rent to gig workers for a daily fee of ₹200 along with refundable security of another ₹200. Yulu DEX is said to save 30 per cent costs for gig workers as compared to what they spend with petrol-powered vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership, AEML spokesperson said, “Adani Electricity is committed to establishing infrastructure for electrifying mobility in Mumbai and supporting Yulu in its journey for providing a sustainable mobility solution to Mumbaikars. AEML is also committed to supporting the nation in its goals of achieving a reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) emission.”

Presently, Yulu e-bikes are majorly deployed in the BKC area and Navi Mumbai with plans to expand to more areas across Mumbai. AEML will install charging stations at BKC and will scale up across Mumbai as per Yulu’s requirements.

Adding to this, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder – Yulu Bike said,“This is a great opportunity as AEML and we have a common vision of building a sustainable future with greener commuting solutions. With this collaboration, Yulu will have 24x7 battery charging and swapping access across multiple points in Mumbai and this will be our first step together towards electrification of mobility in Mumbai.”

Overall, Yulu has a total of 10,000 vehicles on the roads across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. In the next three-four years, Yulu plans to deploy close to a million vehicles across the top 15 to 20 Indian cities.