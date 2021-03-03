Covid-19: Zonal Railways permitted to reopen retiring rooms subject to local conditions

Railway Ministry has permitted Zonal Railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at stations keeping in view local conditions including Covid-19 related protocols issued by Government, stated an official release.

Railway Board has already permitted for restarting operation of retiring rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and hotels which are managed by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Various special express/passenger trains services have been introduced in a phased manner as per the requirement. Considering the convenience of passengers, Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring room at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the Government.

These conveniences were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, added the statement.