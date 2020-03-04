Lok Sabha approves Vivad se Vishwas Bill

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020. This Bill intends to provide a one-time opportunity to end disputes related with personal income tax and corporate tax.

As on the November 30, 2019, the amount of disputed direct tax arrears is ₹9.32-lakh crore. Considering that the actual direct tax collection in the financial year 2018-19 was ₹11.37-lakh crore, the disputed tax arrears constitute nearly one-year direct tax collection.

Amid the din, the lower house cleared the Bill with 24 amendments. Since, it is a money Bill, the Rajya Sabha can discuss the Bill and suggest the changes. Also, considering the present situation, if Rajya Sabha is not able to take up the Bill, it will return to the Lok Sabha within 14 days, following which it will be sent to the President for assent and after his nod, the Bill will become Act.

Commenting on the passage of the Bill, Gokul Chaudhri, Partner at Deloitte India, said that the revised terms reflect a determined initiative by the government to reduce the build up of tax litigation.

The scheme was announced in the Budget this year. After introduction of the Bill and based on the consultations with stakeholders, the Union Cabinet approved the amendments which have now been incorporated in the Bill. These amendments include widening the scope to cover litigation pending in various debt recovery tribunals (DRTs).

Also, in search and seizure procedures, where the recovery is up to ₹5 crore, this scheme can now be availed.

Earlier, the Bill provided taxpayers to settle cases pending before the Commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, High Court or Supreme Court as on January 31, 2020, irrespective of whether the demand in such cases was pending or had been paid. It provided for waiver of interest, penalty and prosecution.

It intends to bring appeals filed by taxpayers as well as those filed by the I-T Department (or when the Department has lost a case).

For the first kind of appeal, if the payment is made by March 31, then the declarant will need to pay the full amount of the disputed tax (and 125 per cent of the disputed tax in cases related to search). There will be no interest or penalty. If the dispute relates to only to penalty, interest or fee, then only 25 per cent of it is to be paid.

However, this amount will be halved if the payment is made by March 31 under the second category of appeal. Here, the declarants will need to pay 50 per cent of the disputed tax (62.5 per cent in cases related to searches). The penalty and interest will be waived. If the matter involves only the interest, penalty or fee, then the declarants will be required to pay only 12.5 per cent of it.

If the payment is made after March 31, but by June 30, then, for the first kind of appeal, the declarant will need to pay 110 per cent of the disputed tax (135 per cent in case of searches). There will be penalty and interest. If the dispute is only on the penalty, interest or fee, then 30 per cent of it will be required to be paid.

For the second type of appeal, in case the payment is made after March 31 but by June 30, then the declarant will need to pay 55 per cent of the disputed tax (67.5 per cent in search-related cases). There will be no interest or penalty. If appeals are related to the disputed penalty, interest or fee, only 15 per cent of it needs to be paid.