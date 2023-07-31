The Lok Sabha, on Monday, passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha. The amendments aim to curb film piracy, especially through online digital transmission, which leads to losses worth ₹20,000 crore annually for the film industry.

The amendments have brought in new provisions related to ‘prohibition of unauthorised recording’ and ‘prohibition of unauthorised exhibition of films’. “No person shall use any audio-visual recording device in a place licensed to exhibit films with the intention of making or transmitting or attempting to make or transmit or abetting the making or transmission of an infringing copy of such film or a part of thereof.” These offences will be punishable with imprisonment of minimum three months and fine of ₹3 lakh, which can be extended up to 5 per cent of the audited gross production cost and three years of imprisonment.

Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said: “India is known as the country of story-tellers, and has the distinction of producing the highest number of films in the world. To further promote our film industry and bring a positive change in the lives of everyone associated with it, right from the spot boy to make-up artists to producers to distributors, the necessary amendment was brought into the Bill.” He added it will fight the menace of piracy, ensure minimum government interference as the need to renew the licence every 10 years has been done away with, and streamline categorisation and certification process.

Sources said that earlier film-makers had to approach courts to get orders against websites that stream pirated content. With this, the Centre will now be able to direct intermediaries to take down links of pirated content, as well as block sites known for streaming pirated content. Senior officials pointed out that from merely one provision to curb piracy through the use of camcorders, now a comprehensive set of provisions have been added to address the key issue of online piracy.

UA category

Also, certificates granted by the Central Board of Film Certification will have perpetuity validity. In addition, the Bill allows for expansion of age-based certification by sub-dividing the ‘UA’ category into UA 7+, UA 13+ and UA 16+. It also allows the board to issue separate certification for films for exhibition on cinemas and television. Sources said this will allow the board to recertify an edited film allowing it to be broadcast on television.