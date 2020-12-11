L&T is lowest bidder for part of Chennai Metro’s Line-4

L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the first 7.955-km elevated section of Chennai Metro’s new 26.09 km Line-4.

This section of Line-4 with nine stations from Power House to Porur Junction on Arcot Road will include a 4.2 km double-decker integrated section with Line-5 with five stations between Alwar Thiru Nagar and Porur Junction, according to sources in L&T.

In June, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) had sought proposals which included the 26.09 km east-west Line-4 connecting Lighthouse with Poonamallee Bypass via Porur with 30 stations (18 elevated, 12 underground), in the 118.9 km Chennai Metro Phase 2 project. When contacted L&T officials declined to comment.

This development comes a few days after the Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T bagged another Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Infrastructure order from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh to execute a dedicated, high speed, high capacity rail project in the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor.

Industry sources also said that L&T Construction, has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the Main Plant of Kudankulam 5&6 units for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The scope of work comprises construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building and other associated safety related structures for the new units. It is also learnt that the project is slated to be completed in 64 months, said a source.

Further, the L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for ONGC’s New Living Quarters & Revamp at NQ Complex Project (NLRNC Project), sources said.

L&T shares closed at ₹1,194, marginally up from previous day’s close.