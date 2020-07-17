L&T seeks govt nod to use SEZ jetty to transit goods from outside zone for HPCL project

Vivo X50 Pro: A new gimble camera system comes to town
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Construction engineering major L&T Ltd has submitted an unusual request to the government seeking a one-time permission for using a jetty facility of its Special Economic Zone unit in Kattupalli, Ennore, for transit of goods manufactured in another unit outside the zone without payment of Customs duty.
The SEZ unit in Kattupalli belongs to L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Ltd, and the company wants to use the SEZ jetty facility there for despatch of modules manufactured by one of its units located outside the zone in the domestic tariff area (DTA) for modernisation of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s Vizag Refinery, according to its proposal made to the government.
“Although the SEZ rules have no provision for DTA goods to be brought into an SEZ merely for the purpose of transit and transport, the Development Commissioner of MPEZ (in charge of the Kattupalli SEZ), has recommended the proposal to the Board of Approval for SEZs as the company believes that the flexibility will benefit the country since the HPCL project is of national interest,” an official aware of the development told BusinessLine.
The BoA, which is scheduled to meet on July 31, will consider the request made by L&T and see if there is a case for making an exception to the SEZ rules and providing a one-time permission for use of the SEZ jetty facility for transit of DTA goods.
LTHE’s DTA unit at Mumbai has received an ‘Engineering, Procurement, Construction’ (EPC) order from HPCL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, for Residue Upgradation Facility as part of modernisation plan in HPCL’s Vizag Refinery. It is expected to increase the output efficiency of the plant significantly and its success will invite several other projects in India with this technology, the agenda for the BoA meeting stated.
Pointing out that the project site of HPCL at Vizag is congested, that would lead to construction bottlenecks and also difficulties in movement and storage of materials at the site, LTHE proposed to set up a DTA facility at Kattupalli by de-notifying a portion of the L&T Shipbuilding SEZ, fabricate the plant modules at this DTA facility and then commission/erect the modules at HPCL, Vizag, on plug-and-play model.
However, the company will go ahead with the de-notification only if the BoA allows it to use the SEZ jetty, from January 2021 to November 2021, for transiting the goods and despatching them through the sea to HPCL, without paying Customs duty (as SEZ is considered to be deemed foreign territory), per the agenda.
LTHE has said that it will not unload or unpack the goods. This may be necessary to avoid the possibility of a mix-up with SEZ goods. The SEZ Act and rules are very strict about ensuring that the goods that move from an SEZ to the DTA pay customs duties as SEZ goods enjoy a lot of benefits including tax sops and are meant for exports.
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...