AP power regulator approves provisional bill for LT consumers based on previous month's consumption

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has given permission to the power Discoms to issue the bill in April (for the power consumed in March) provisionally, as per the bill raised in March (February consumption) for all low tension (LT) consumers.
The regulator’s order comes in the backdrop of the difficulties electricity staff would face in taking meter readings due to the lockdown on account of Covid19.
The State’s three distribution companies — APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL — had made a request to the Commission stating that they were unable to deploy staff to record meter readings of LT services at the consumers’ premises, as stipulated in the regulations due to the lockdown in the State.
APERC chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy held discussions with Commission members T Rama Singh and P Rajagopal Reddy on the request of the Discoms and accorded permission to issue the power bill in April provisionally, as per the bill raised in March, due to the situation prevailing in the State following the lockdown.
The Commission also made it clear that the acceptance is, however, subject to further orders that may be passed after the restoration of normalcy.
The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission had also earlier this week taken a decision to allow the Discoms to collect payments based on previous bills.
