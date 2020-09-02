Macro Economy

Cabinet approves MoU between Textiles Committee, Japanese body

Updated on September 02, 2020

This is for testing Indian textiles for Japanese market

The Union Cabinet has approved for signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Textiles Committee, India and Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market.

The MoU would enable Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative testing and inspection service providers in India for textiles and apparel products including technical textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas buyers, according to the official statement issued following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Textile is amongst the items that India believes could have a good export market in Japan if the right efforts are put in. Addressing quality issues through the MoU could lead to more export orders from Japan which is seeking to replace some of its imports from China with supplies from other countries.

