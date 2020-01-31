`India has benefited overall from FTAs signed so far’

Solitary splendour in Maldives
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
India has benefited overall from the free trade agreements signed with its trade partners from the perspective of trade balance and the only countries where percentage increase in import was higher than exports were Japan, South Korea and Sri Lanka.
“From the perspective of trade balance, India has gained in terms of 0.7 per cent increase in the trade surplus per year for manufactured products and of 2.3 per cent increase in trade surplus per year for total merchandise,” as per the Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday.
At least seven of the fourteen trade agreements with partners including Bhutan, Singapore, Chile, Nepal, the ASEAN, the MERCOSUR and Afghanistan have benefited exports of manufactured products from the country, it said. Four of the agreements including ones with Sri Lanka, Thailand, SAFTA and BIMSTEC have not to affect exports. It is only in the case of Japan and South Korea that exports of manufactured goods have suffered.
“The overall impact on India’s exports to the partners, with which the agreements have been signed, is 13.4 per cent for manufactured products and 10.9 per cent for total merchandise. The overall impact on imports is found to be lower at 12.7 per cent for manufactured products and 8.6 per cent for total merchandise,” it said.
The bilateral agreements with South Korea, Japan and Sri Lanka, are the only ones where the percentage increase in imports are higher than that of exports, the Survey added.
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
The iconic pilot’s watch returns with the Aviator 8 Mosquito —- and it’s better than before
From flying cars to Alexa-integrated vehicles and lounge-like interiors, the automobile industry has a lot up ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...