India’s exports in February decline a marginal 0.25%

India’s goods exports in February 2021 declined by a marginal 0.25 per cent to $27.67 billion (year-on-year) after increasing consistently for two months as major commodities including petroleum, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, ready-made garments and leather products suffered setbacks.
The trade deficit during the month widened by 25.84 per cent to $12.88 billion as imports increased 6.98 per cent in February 2021 to $40.55 billion, preliminary data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.
The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in February, however, increased by 5.65 per cent to $22.48 billion.
Major export commodities which recorded growth during the month include drugs and pharmaceuticals, meat, dairy and poultry, other cereals, oil meals, iron ore (167.79 per cent), spices, tobacco, handicrafts and handmade carpets, chemicals and ceramic products.
Growth in imports in February 2021 was led by gold which posted a sharp rise of 123.95 per cent, electronic goods, chemicals, iron and steel, ores, pharmaceutical products and wood products.
Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver and precious metals) imports posted a higher growth of 7.4 per cent in February 2021 to $23.85 billion, recording a growth of 7.40 per cent.
The cumulative trade data for April-February 2020-21 have not yet been released. According to data released last month, total exports in April-January 2020-21 were lower by 13.58 per cent at $228.25 billion compared to April-January 2019-20.
Imports in April-January 2020-21 were 25.92 per cent lower at $300.26 billion, compared to the same period last fiscal.
