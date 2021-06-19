SEBI’s Ananta Barua gets 2-year extension of term

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The Centre has extended the tenure of appointment of Ananta Barua as Whole-time Member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a period of two years beyond July 31.
His tenure has been extended till July 31, 2023, according to an executive order issued by the Financial Markets division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry.
It maybe recalled that Barua was appointed as SEBI WTM in June 2018 for a period of three years. Barua, who was an Executive Director with SEBI prior to his elevation as WTM, has been associated with SEBI since 1992 and was involved in framing of new regulations for the securities market.
Prior to joining SEBI, Barua had worked with IFCI from 1990. He was also advisor at the Bahrain Monetary Agency and Central Bank of Bahrain between 2004 and 2006.
The Government had, in March this year, begun the search for appointment of new WTMs on the SEBI Board as the three-year terms of two WTMs, SK Mohanty and Ananta Barua, were to end in June and July this year respectively. Both Mohanty and Barua were eligible for re-appointment.
Now, both Mohanty and Barua have got two-year extensions to their tenures as WTMs.
