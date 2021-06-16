Speed, scale of vaccination to shape recovery: RBI

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The economy has the resilience and the fundamentals to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic and unshackle itself from pre-existing cyclical and structural hindrances, according to an article in the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin.
The hindrances have caused the economy’s trajectory of output to deviate from potential into a negative output gap since 2019-20Q4 (January-March).
Output gap is the percentage deviation of actual output from its long-term trend.
Also read: RBI proposes regulatory framework for microlenders
“The Indian economy continues to wrestle with the second wave of the pandemic, though cautious optimism is returning, with greater improvement expected by early July, as predicted by statistical/mathematical models.
“By current assessment, the second wave’s toll is mainly in terms of the hit to domestic demand on account of regional and specific containment rather than a nation-wide lockdown,” as per the article “State of the Economy” put together by RBI officials, including Deputy Governor MD Patra.
Moreover, this wave has fanned into smaller cities and villages, sapping rural demand.
The authors estimated the impact of the second wave at about ₹2-lakh crore of lost 2021-22 output.
They observed that support from government spending may also moderate from the extraordinary expansion undertaken last year
The authors opined that on the brighter side, several aspects of aggregate supply conditions — agriculture and contactless services are holding up, while industrial production and exports have surged amidst pandemic protocols.
They emphasised that going forward, the speed and scale of vaccination will shape the path of recovery.
According to the article, going forward, notwithstanding the second wave, GST (Goods and Service Tax) collections in 2021-22 (so far) have fared better than in 2020-21, infusing optimism that the revenue base for states will be protected with a growth rate of 7 per cent, and it may result in some surplus to compensate for the shortfall in the previous year.
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2021 was ₹1,02,709 crore, which is 65 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...