Tackling Covid-19: Over 33 crore people get benefits under PM Garib Kalyan package

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
The government has provided ₹31,235 crore financial assistance to more than 33 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to Covid-19.
As part of the ₹1.70 lakh crore relief package, the government announced free foodgrains and cash doles to women, poor senior citizens and farmers to mitigate the hardships during the lockdown period.
The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The Finance Ministry, the concerned Ministries, the Cabinet Secretariat and the PMO are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the relief measures reach the needy swiftly and in line with the intent of the lockdown, it said.
“Fintech and digital technology have been employed for swift and efficient transfer to the beneficiary. Direct benefit transfer, i.e., transfer that ensures that the amount is directly credited into the account of the beneficiary, eliminates leakage and improves efficiency has been employed. This has also ensured credit to the beneficiary’s account without the need for the beneficiary to physically go to the branch,” it said.
As of April 22, 2020, it said, ₹16,146 crore has gone towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN. Under the scheme, 8 crore identified beneficiaries got ₹2,000 directly in their accounts.
As many as 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received ₹500 each in their account. The total disbursement under the head was ₹10,025 crore as on April 22, it said.
The National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) disbursed about ₹1,400 crore to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widow and differently-abled persons, the Ministry added. Each beneficiary received an ex-gratia cash of ₹500 under the scheme as the first instalment. Another instalment of ₹ 500 each will be paid next month.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana 40.03 lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) out of 40 lakh MT for April so far.
“19.63 lakh MT has been distributed by 31 States/UT to 39.27 crore beneficiaries covered by 1.19 Crore Ration cards as April 2020 entitlement. 1,09,227 MT of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs,” it said.
Besides, total 3.05 crore cylinders have been booked under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana so far and 2.66 crore PMUY free gas cylinders have already been delivered to beneficiaries.
Increased rate for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has been notified effective April 1, it said.
“In the current financial year, 19.56 lakh person’s man-days of work were generated. Further, ₹ 7,100 crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material,” it said. As many as 2.17 crore building & construction workers received financial support from the Building and Construction Workers’ Fund managed by state governments. Under this, ₹ 3,497 crore were given to beneficiaries.
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...