UBS ups average inflation print to 5% with more upside risks

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After the consumer price index jumped the 6.3-per cent mark in May and wholesale price inflation set a record of 12.94 per cent, house economists at Swiss brokerage UBS Securities have warned that the country is facing more upside risks on the inflation front that is set to averaging at 5 per cent for the year.
Rising prices of edible oils and protein-rich items pushed retail inflation to a six-month high of 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the comfort level of the Reserve Bank of India and thus, rendering reduction in interest rates a difficult proposition in the near term.
Also read: S&P lowers India’s growth outlook to 9.5%
Led by the price of petrol, that has crossed the ₹100-mark in many states, wholesale inflation too accelerated to a record 12.94 per cent in May. Prices of manufactured goods climbed due to spike in commodities.
While the consumer price index (CPI) rose from 4.23 per cent in April to a six-month high of 6.3 per cent, food inflation soared from 1.96 per cent to 5.01 per cent in May. The previous high in retail inflation was 6.93 per cent in November 2020.
In May 2020, the WPI inflation was -3.37 per cent and in April 2021, it hit double digits at 10.49 per cent. This is the fifth straight month of uptick seen in WPI.
“CPI inflation is to remain above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent and will average at 5 per cent in FY22 with more upside risks,” Tanvee Gupta Jain, the chief India economist at UBS Global Research warned in a note.
She expects the near-term CPI trajectory to be affected by any seasonal pick-up in prices of fruits and vegetables during the monsoons, supply-side disruptions due to the resurgence in pandemic cases, alongside the impact of mobility restrictions, and movement in global commodity prices and input cost pressures.
However, the report notes that except for edible oils, which India imports in large quantities, the country is largely self-sufficient in food production and, in fact, is a net agri-exporter.
This reduces the direct impact of higher global commodity prices on domestic food prices even as the indirect impact will be visible with a lag, she says.
The government has asked the Reserve Bank to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
CPI inflation has breached the upper band of the inflation target about 10 times since the first meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in October 2016.
The RBI has projected CPI at 5.1 per cent during FY22 — 5.2 per cent in Q1; 5.4 per cent in Q2; 4.7 per cent in Q3; and 5.3 per cent in Q4, with risks broadly balanced.
It can be noted that on the back of the rebound in global economy after the reopening of post-the first and second waves of the pandemic, inflation, which has been rising across the world has become a pain point for policy makers in general and the central banks in particular.
Various central banks and governments have been reacting to higher food, energy and commodity price inflation with non-monetary measures as prices are being driven by constrained supply against a backdrop of weak domestic demand and are thus potentially transitory.
Also read: Health inflation surged to over 8% in May
Once central banks come to consider policy normalisation, as a rising supply of vaccines leads to diminishing risks to growth, policymakers may be less likely to give potentially transitory jumps in prices the benefit of the doubt.
That is all the more likely if several different potentially transitory pressures occur at the same time, warned the UBS report, which also pencilled inflation worries for almost all Asian economies as is seen in the advanced western markets.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...