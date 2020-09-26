UNGA 2020: PM Modi questions UN’s response to Covid; assures support in global vaccine supply

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised questions on the United Nations’ response in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and assured other countries that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all in fighting the deadly virus.
“As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” said Modi in his virtual address at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, 2020, on Saturday.
Modi said that India and its neighbourhood was moving ahead with phase-3 clinical trials, and that other countries will also be helped in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines.
Highlighting the role played by India in ensuring that other countries did not run out of key drugs during the Covid-19 outbreak, PM Modi said that even during the very difficult times of the raging virus, the pharmaceutical industry of India sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.
Modi questioned the UN’s role in fighting the pandemic and called for reforms in responses and processes and in the body’s very character. “Over the last 8-9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?” he said.
The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected over 32.5 million people across the world, with about six million infected people residing in India. The global death toll is nearing a million, of which more than 93,000 casualties have taken place in the country.
In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the PM said, adding that a self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy.
PM also expressed his country’s dissatisfaction at not being allowed to play a more active role in the UN. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations, he said.
“Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity,” Modi said.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...