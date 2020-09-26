UNGA 2020: PM Modi questions UN’s response to Covid; assures support in global vaccine supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised questions on the United Nations’ response in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and assured other countries that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all in fighting the deadly virus.

“As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” said Modi in his virtual address at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, 2020, on Saturday.

Modi said that India and its neighbourhood was moving ahead with phase-3 clinical trials, and that other countries will also be helped in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines.

Highlighting the role played by India in ensuring that other countries did not run out of key drugs during the Covid-19 outbreak, PM Modi said that even during the very difficult times of the raging virus, the pharmaceutical industry of India sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

Modi questioned the UN’s role in fighting the pandemic and called for reforms in responses and processes and in the body’s very character. “Over the last 8-9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected over 32.5 million people across the world, with about six million infected people residing in India. The global death toll is nearing a million, of which more than 93,000 casualties have taken place in the country.

In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the PM said, adding that a self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy.

PM also expressed his country’s dissatisfaction at not being allowed to play a more active role in the UN. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations, he said.

“Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity,” Modi said.