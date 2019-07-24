Maharashtra Cabinet approves 3 new metro corridors for Mumbai metropolitan region

Facts and figures
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved three new metro corridors for the Mumbai metropolitan region with a cumulative length of 50 km and a project cost of ₹24,000 crore. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be the implementing body for the project.
Till date, eight corridors have been sanctioned in the Mumbai region and are in various stages of implementation and one corridor is commercially operational.
According to an MMRDA press statement, Metro Corridor 10 will be of 11-km and connect to the western suburb of Mira-Bhayandar at a cost of ₹5,000 crore.
Corridor 11 of 14-km will connect the General Post Office (GPO) in South Mumbai with Wadala in Central Mumbai the line will be underground and cost ₹8,000 crore.
The metro link at GPO will boost public transportation as it is next to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where outstation and local trains terminate.
Corridor 12 will connect the eastern suburb of Kalyan with the industrial township of Taloja near Navi Mumbai.
The 25-km corridor will cost ₹11,000 crore.
The statement said that the metro corridors are expected to reduce journey time by 50-75 per cent when compared with road transport. The congestion in local trains is also expected to reduce.
In a separate development, the Maharashtra Cabinet also decided to provide 22 hectares of government land, instead of viability gap funding, to the ₹8,312-crore third corridor of the Pune metro project.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...