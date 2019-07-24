Maharashtra Cabinet approves 3 new metro corridors for Mumbai metropolitan region

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved three new metro corridors for the Mumbai metropolitan region with a cumulative length of 50 km and a project cost of ₹24,000 crore. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be the implementing body for the project.

Till date, eight corridors have been sanctioned in the Mumbai region and are in various stages of implementation and one corridor is commercially operational.

According to an MMRDA press statement, Metro Corridor 10 will be of 11-km and connect to the western suburb of Mira-Bhayandar at a cost of ₹5,000 crore.

Corridor 11 of 14-km will connect the General Post Office (GPO) in South Mumbai with Wadala in Central Mumbai the line will be underground and cost ₹8,000 crore.

The metro link at GPO will boost public transportation as it is next to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where outstation and local trains terminate.

Corridor 12 will connect the eastern suburb of Kalyan with the industrial township of Taloja near Navi Mumbai.

The 25-km corridor will cost ₹11,000 crore.

Reduce journey time

The statement said that the metro corridors are expected to reduce journey time by 50-75 per cent when compared with road transport. The congestion in local trains is also expected to reduce.

In a separate development, the Maharashtra Cabinet also decided to provide 22 hectares of government land, instead of viability gap funding, to the ₹8,312-crore third corridor of the Pune metro project.