Maharashtra launches business incubation centre

The State government has launched a business incubator centre to provide free training to new entrepreneurs and start-ups, said State Industry Minister, Subhash Desai. He added that the government is working on models to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start a business in the State.
Desai was talking at a function held online where the industry department signed MoUs with a New York-based University.
He said that establishing a business incubator is an innovative step taken by the government. “The centre will encourage more and more people to join entrepreneurship. The MIDC is going to shoulder all expenses related to the incubation centre” said Desai.
The Minister added that Maharashtra has reputed educational institutes and basic infrastructure to attract investments. Desai assured industries and business houses that the State government will ensure that they don’t face any hurdles in carrying out operations in the State.
Recently Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to business and industry players to invest in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has attracted more investment during Covid-19 period compared to other States, said Thackeray.
