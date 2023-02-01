New Delhi, February 1

Most of the passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers reported growth in the domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in January on a year-on-year (y-o-) basis.

For instance, country’s largest PV maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a jump of 14 per cent y-o-y in its sales to 1,47,348 units in January as compared with 1,28,924 units in same month last year.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India reported a growth of 14 per cent y-o- in its domestic sales to 50,106 units (44,022 units).

‘Nexon’ maker Tata Motors also reported a jump of 18 per cent y-o-y to 47,987 units (40,777 units).

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a growth of 65 per cent y-o-y to 33,040 units (19,964).

Kia India registered its highest-ever domestic monthly sales of 28,634 units in January, a 48 per cent jump, (19,319 units).

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales grew significantly to 12,835 units (7,328).

However, MG Motor India reported a four-per cent fall in vehicle sales at 4,114 units in January as against 4,306 units over the same month last year.

Two wheelers

In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported domestic sales of 3,49,437 units in January, a fall of around three per cent y-o-y as compared with 3,58,660 units in corresponding month last year.

However, TVS Motor Company registered growth of 29 per cent y-o-y in its domestic two-wheeler sales increasing from 167,795 units to 216,471 units in January 2023.

Royal Enfield also reported a growth of 36 per cent y-o-y to 67,702 units in January as compared with 49,726 units in January last year.

Similarly, Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a growth of nine-per cent y-o-y to 66,209 units as compared with 60,623 units in January 2022.

