The Delhi High Court has redirected Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for any interim reliefs it may desire on the non-monetary sanctions imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for indulging in anti-competitive conduct.

As for the monetary sanctions, the Delhi High Court has stayed the recovery of 90 per cent of penalty of ₹223.48 crore imposed by CCI subject to the deposit of 10 per cent of the total penalty amount.

“Insofar as other directions (other than 10 per cent pre-deposit of penalty) issued by the CCI are concerned, the petitioner is free to approach the NCLAT for any other interim reliefs”, said the order issued by single Judge Pratibha M Singh on Wednesday.

While disposing of the petition filed by MakeMyTrip, the Delhi High Court highlighted that none of the other contentions of MakeMyTrip or CCI have been considered or adjudicated by this Court, including the maintainability of the present writ petition.

The Delhi High Court was hearing the appeal of MakeMyTrip against NCLAT order of December 6 that admitted the appeal to CCI order on deposit of 10 per cent of the penalty.

It maybe recalled that CCI had, on October 19, imposed both monetary and non-monetary sanctions on MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo and OYO for indulging in anti-competitive conduct.

Appeal before HC

MakeMyTrip had appealed before Delhi High Court against the NCLAT’s December 6 order, stating that it was completely ambiguous as to the reasons for which the direction for deposit of 10 per cent of the penalty amount imposed by the CCI has been issued.

MakeMyTrip had also contended before Delhi High Court that the NCLAT order does not grant any interim protection the remaining 90 per cent of the penalty amount, or any other directions issued by the CCI.

In its writ before the Delhi High Court, MakeMyTrip had contended that NCLAT passed the order without jurisdiction, in gross violation of the principles of natural justice. It has also averred that the order passed is without due application of mind to the relevant factors, and is arbitrary, unreasonable, and untenable in law, thereby causing grave prejudice to MMT in violation of Article 14 and Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

In the memorandum of appeal, it has been highlighted that Section 53 B of the Competition Act, 2002 confers a right upon any person aggrieved by the specified direction, decision or order passed by CCI to prefer an appeal to NCLAT, accompanied by such fee as may be prescribed.

“The statutory provision does not impose any condition of pre-deposit for entertaining the appeal” added the writ petition.

NCLAT had on December 6 stayed the ₹223.48-crore penalty levied by CCI on Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip-Goibibo (MMT-Go) for indulging in anti-competitive practices. The stay on penalty was granted subject to MMT-Go depositing 10 per cent of the penalty amount.

MakeMyTrip had, however, demanded complete stay of the entire CCI order including the non monetary sanctions.

Complaint before CCI

The fair trade watchdog opened an investigation against MMT-Go and OYO in 2019, after the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) lodged a complaint with it alleging that MMT-Go imposed a price parity in their agreement with hotel partners whereby the hotel partners are not allowed to sell their rooms at any other platform or on its own online portal at a price below the price at which it is being offered on MMT-Go’s platform.

Also, the hotel partners are mandated to observe room parity whereby they cannot refuse to provide rooms on MMT-Go at any given point of time if the rooms are being provided on any other platform. Further, it was alleged that MMT and OYO entered into confidential commercial agreements wherein MMT has agreed to give preferential treatment to OYO on its platform.