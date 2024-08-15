Malaysia has begun an anti-dumping duty investigation of imports of flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel originating or exported from China, India, Japan and South Korea, its Trade Ministry said on Thursday.
The investigation was initiated following a petition by a domestic producer, which the Ministry said was received on July 15.
- Also read: Engineering exports rise 10.27% in June propped by machinery, vehicles, auto components, iron & steel products
The petitioner alleged imports of flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 milimetres or more, and clad, plated or coated with tin, were being sold well below the domestic price in the four countries, the Ministry said.
The complaint also alleged that the dumped imports from China, India, Japan and South Korea had increased in absolute quantity and caused material injury to the domestic industry.
A preliminary finding will be made within 120 days from the start of the investigation, the Ministry said, without specifying when it began its probe.
If the investigation upholds the complaint, the Ministry said a provisional anti-dumping duty would be imposed at the rate needed to prevent further harm to the domestic industry.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.