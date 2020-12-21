Managing cost escalation is key challenge to Indian auto supply chain: EY report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The key challenge for the Indian automotive supply chain would be to manage the cost escalation year-on-year, driven by rising fuel costs. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), therefore, need to explore the ability of key suppliers to fulfil orders from alternative locations, said a report on Monday.
Traditionally, logistics costs in India have been comparatively higher than its other neighbouring nations. The Indian auto industry needs to deploy crisis management, governance and supply chain intelligence, it said.
According to an EY India report titled ‘Non-linear automotive supply chain - Covid-19 and beyond’, the Indian automotive supply chain and manufacturing segment has been evaluating mid- and long-term impacts of Covid-19.
Also read: India can emerge as a key regional parts sourcing hub: R Dinesh, TVS SCS
These include procurement planning and supplier management, integrated sales and operations planning, manufacturing, logistics and distribution. The report recommends a bottom-up evaluation of the supply chain architecture and its vulnerabilities against external factors like the pandemic.
The critical first step would be to identify a company’s key direct suppliers and dependencies, both on the supply and the demand sides. It requires an in-depth mapping exercise to understand its ability to meet supply requirements and responses during potential risk scenarios.
This will enable the creation of a flexible ecosystem comprising suppliers and distribution partners. Increased and real-time visibility of their networks will result in better preparedness in case of disruptions to specific nodes or routes.
“The Indian automotive supplier base is currently not too diversified for the majority of components. This was to drive volume-based price efficiencies. However, this strategy is highly exposed to risks arising from disruptions in geographies that supply key auto components,” Vinay Raghunath, Partner and Automotive Sector Leader, EY India, said.
Also read: Rapido to expand operations to 11 Indian cities
The report also highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian automotive supply chain’s inherent inefficiencies. It outlines focus areas which could help its performance in the interim and beyond. The Indian automotive industry imports $17.5 billion worth of auto components.
Before the pandemic, to enforce ‘Make in India’, the government in the Union Budget 2020-21 had hiked customs duty on raw materials and inputs imported by domestic manufacturers by 2.5-5 per cent, and completely built units (CBUs) from 30-40 per cent for commercial vehicles other than electric.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...