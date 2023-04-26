Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has unparalleled reach and popularity and credited the programme for creating a market space for local businesses and artisans. He added that Indian economy is transforming and is expected to become the third largest economy at the turn of this decade in 2030.

Stating that PM’s monthly radio programme has been a “beacon of hope” for a nation that was “losing hope”, he added that the PM has kept it completely apolitical. Dhankhar said PM’s initative has helped bringing radio, which was a struggling medium, at the forefront and that the programme is a reflection of our civilisational ethos.

‘Bouquet of diversity’

“Mann Ki Baat has branded local artisans, talent and skills in a very short span of time. It is a bouquet of diversity in a country divided by caste, creed and religion unable to harness the talent. It is a harbinger of mass movement as exemplified during Janta Curfew, which was only a call to action by the Prime Minister. The programme capsules the aspirations of our people, motivates them to look forward”, Dhankhar stated at the inaguaral session of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Conclave.

“ I am pained and also sometimes feel what has happened to our intelligentsia. Long articles are written on enforced silence. How can there be enforced silence in the country? Such a big freedom of expression you will not find in any other country across the world,” the Vice President said.

‘Mann ki Baat @100’ Conclave celebrates the 100 th episode of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. The 100 th episode is scheduled to be aired on April 30. About 106 guests, who have been mentioned in various episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, were invited for the conclave. This included guests included Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kiran Bedi and Nikhat Zareen, among others.