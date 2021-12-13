Manufacturing sees slow pick up post Covid

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India’s manufacturing sector is limping back to normal post Covid. Only 11 out of 23 manufacturing sectors have registered positive growth on a year-on-year basis up to October 2021, data from a report released by Mumbai brokerage house Nirmal Bang shows. In September, 13 sectors had registered positive growth.
Also read: Time to make in India, and for India
The pharmaceuticals and chemical products, which had done well during the pandemic time, are now slowing down although they remain above pre-Covid levels, the report says. However, 15 of the 23 manufacturing sectors are above pre-pandemic level, which is encouraging. Sectors that are below pre-pandemic levels include refined petroleum products, textile apparel, paper products, beverages, printing, wood products, leather products and furniture.
IIP is growth flattening out but above pre-pandemic level. IIP growth for Oct’21 came in at 3.2% y-o-y, marginally below Bloomberg consensus estimate of 3.5% y-o-y (our estimate: 4% y-o-y). It was flat vs 3.3% y-o-y growth registered in Sept’21.
Mining output was up by 11.4% YoY in Oct’21 while manufacturing output was up by 2% y-o-y and electricity output was up by 3.1% y-o-y.
According to the goods-based classification, Capital Goods output was down by 1.1% YoY while Consumer Durables output was down by 6.1% y-o-y, mainly on account of lower automobile production.
IIP is 7.8% above Oct’19 level and is up 3.8% on a two-year CAGR basis, but the recovery seems to be flattening out.
On a sequential basis, boosted by the festive season, most sectors registered improvement (except Electricity, Capital Goods and Consumer Durables output).
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...