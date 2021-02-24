Economy

Marut Drontech to identify, collect native tree seeds

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Marut Drontech, which has developed drone-based social solutions, will work on identifying, collecting and segregation of native tree seeds in various local ecosystems.

The start-up, which is offering drone-based services for civic bodies and farmers, is also planning to test the native seeds, according to Prem Kumar Vislawath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marut Drontech, an IIT-Guwhati alumnus.

“We received a grant of ₹25 lakh from WE Incubation Programme of CIE-IIIT Hyderabad and Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF) for the Seedcopter initiative,” he said.

“It visualises a community-centric drone reforestation programme to recover thinned down, degraded and fragmented forests,” he said.

He said the start-up would utilise the proceeds to work on stabilisation of seed ball preparation and improving drone technology.

“We will also develop standard operating procedures for aerial seeding of seed balls,” he said.

It uses IoT, AI, data analytics and machine learning to deliver services such as pesticide spraying and mosquito eradication.

“We are planning to train people in rural areas to prepare seed balls,” he said.

