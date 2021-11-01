Maruti Suzuki reports 33% decline in sales YoY in October

India’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday reported domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 1,08,991 units in October, down 33 per cent as compared to 1,63,656 units in the corresponding month last year.

On the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company sold 21,831 units during the month as compared with 28,462 units in October 2020.

In the compact segment (Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR), the company recorded a wholesale of 48,690 units last month as against 95,067 units in the same month last year.

However, the company saw a growth in its utility vehicles ( Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6) to 27,081 units in October as compared with 25,396 units in October last year.

“While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, the company sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month,” MSIL said in a statement.

However, companies like Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) saw an improvement in the sales and companies such as Skoda Auto India and Nissan India recorded good numbers on the back of their new successful models launch.

TKM sold a total of 12,440 units in the month as compared to 12,373 units in October 2020.

Skoda Auto India reported 116 per cent increase in October sales at 3,065 cars as compared to 1,421 cars sold in October 2020.

Similarly, on the strength of the successful launch of Magnite, Nissan India has achieved a domestic wholesale of 3,913 vehicles during the month as compared with 1,105 vehicles in the same month last year.

“The first seven months cumulative sales are higher than the cumulative sales of last full financial year in spite of the challenges of Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages affecting supplies. In continuation of the positive momentum, this festival season has been good with the channel partners delivering highest monthly retail sales on strong performance of Magnite and Kicks,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India reported retail sales of 2,863 units during the month as against 3,750 units in October 2020.