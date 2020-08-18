Mastercard not required to pay equalisation levy

Note20 Ultra 5G: Samsung’s creme de la creme phone
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, disposed-off a plea by Mastercard after the Income Tax Department conceded that no equalisation levy will be paid in case of Permanent Establishment (PE).
This ruling gathers significance, considering the ongoing legal debate on equalisation levy. The ruling has also re-emphasised the need for issuing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), which the Finance Ministry is reluctant to release on grounds that the law is very clear.
Mastercard is a global payment and technology company. It moved Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on equalisation levy. In its petition before the court, Mastercard cited the Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR) for the Income Tax decision of June 2018.
The ruling said: “The applicant (Mastercard) has a PE in India under the provisions of Article 5 of the India-Singapore DTAA, in respect of the services rendered/to be rendered with regard to the use of a global network and infrastructure to process card payment transactions for customers in India. There is fixed place PE, service PE and dependent agent PE.”
PE here means paying income tax and complying with other tax regulations. Accordingly, the company argued that since income tax is being paid, seeking equalisation levy would lead to double taxation. Hence, this should be stayed. In its response, the tax department conceded that it is bound by the AAR ruling, stating the company has PE here, so no equalisation levy is payable. The matter was then disposed by the court.
Introduced in 2016, Equalisation Levy, also known as ‘Google Tax’, initially was applicable to payments for digital advertisement services received by non-resident companies without a permanent establishment here if the services exceeded ₹1 lakh a year. The rate of tax was 6 per cent. The companies using these services are required to withhold the tax amount. In the 2020-21 Budget, the government widened the ambit of the levy by including e-commerce companies. The applicable tax rate is two per cent (plus a surcharge) on amount of consideration received/receivable by an e-commerce operator. This has come into effect from April 1.
According to Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, tax authorities closely monitor the activities of foreign companies to check exposure of having a permanent establishment in India. Where it is held that a permanent establishment has been created in India, the domestic tax laws prescribe multiple obligations that need to be complied with, but equalisation levy does not apply in such a scenario. “The ruling emphasises that foreign companies that are currently under the radar for creation of a permanent establishment in India and where this issue is pending for disposal, the income tax authorities should not subject them to equalisation levy, in parallel, as the law is clear on this aspect,” he said.
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
₹1033 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...