Mastercard has partnered with KredX, a supply chain finance platform, in a strategic move aimed at revolutionising B2B digital payments, ensuring benefits for both enterprises and vendors.

This partnership involves Mastercard seamlessly integrating its commercial card services into the KredX platform, effectively streamlining the intricacies commonly associated with B2B payments, especially those involving cards.

Features

The newly bolstered platform comes equipped with an array of powerful features, including dynamic discounting, early payment options, and price discovery mechanisms. These features empower enterprises and vendors to enhance their cash flow management significantly. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, the platform serves as an end-to-end procure-to-pay solution for businesses, expediting the matching and processing of invoices with utmost efficiency. Notably, the Smart Bid algorithm plays a pivotal role in helping enterprises discover the most favorable discount rates offered by vendors.

Mukul Sukhani, Senior Vice President of Business Development for South Asia at Mastercard, emphasised the intricacies inherent in B2B payments, stemming from diverse invoicing practices, varied payment terms, currency fluctuations, and complex reconciliation procedures.

He underscored that the collaboration between KredX’s proprietary technology and Mastercard’s prowess in commercial payment solutions would yield a groundbreaking B2B payments solution accessible to all businesses. This solution, Sukhani noted, would support businesses by enhancing cash flow and providing easier access to working capital, thereby reiterating Mastercard’s dedication to advancing digital payment acceptance through innovative solutions.

Challenges in B2B

Furthermore, this collaborative platform aims to address other common challenges encountered in B2B payments, such as protracted accounting and reconciliation processes, limited vendor acceptance, and frequent chargebacks.

Notably, it will play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of digital payments by enabling even small vendors to receive payments, even in the absence of in-house payment gateways and point-of-sale (PoS) machines.

Manish Kumar, CEO, and Founder of KredX, expressed delight in the partnership with Mastercard, emphasising their shared goal of providing a comprehensive B2B payments solution for businesses. By seamlessly integrating pre-discounting processes with post-discounting payments, Kumar anticipates that this platform will significantly enhance operational efficiency and strengthen supply chain management capabilities. He further emphasized KredX’s commitment to accelerating supply chain velocity through financial innovation, which remains central to their value proposition

