IIP shows improvement in May over April, but still in contraction mode

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Industry is moving towards recovery path as the rate of contraction shrinks to over 37 per cent in May as against the sequential month of April when it was over 57 per cent.
However, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) once again preferred to release only indices and not comparative chart in percentage term. But, it has given all the indices thus helping to access the change. “The index for the month of May stood at 88.4 as compared to 53.6 for April, indicating a graded pick up in industrial activity in the economy,” MoSPI said in a statement. Further, the number of units responding has improved in May as compared to the earlier months of lockdown. The weighted response rate at time of QE (quick estimate) of April 2020 was 87 per cent which is now revised upwards to 91 per cent at first revision.
However, the Ministry clarified that as mentioned in the press release for the IIP for April, it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP for May with those of months preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.
Industry has a share of nearly 30 per cent in the overall GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Improvement in industry augurs well for the overall economy. Initially, it was estimated that overall GDP contraction during the first three months — that is April-June of FY21 — will be as high as 25 per cent, but with agriculture showing good progress and improvement in some sectors of services combined with better show on the industrial front, the contraction rate is likely to come down. Commenting on latest IIP numbers, Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & Head Research at Knight Frank India, said, while the IIP has contracted sharply in May on a year-on-year basis, it is still an improvement over April data.
There has been specifically significant improvements in the consumer non-durables segment. Going forward, as the economy unlocks there will be improvement in industrial production due to pent-up demand. But a meaningful pick-up in industrial production, would require further demand inducing stimulus measures from the government. “Any further policy rate cut by the central bank will also support industrial production. The time it takes to control the spread of Covid infection in India will have a strong influence on the industrial production trajectory going forward,” she said.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...