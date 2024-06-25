A high-level delegation meeting led by Karnataka’s Honourable Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, met with representatives of global companies, during a strategic business tour to Japan. The delegation is focused on attracting investments to Karnataka, and fostering a strong business environment for India.

The meeting, held on Monday, included participation from Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries.

On the first day of the meeting, the delegation explored potential collaborations, and strategic investments in Karnataka, emphasising the importance of leveraging each company’s expertise, and innovation to drive economic growth, and development in the region. The discussions also highlighted opportunities for enhancing infrastructure, digital solutions, and sustainability initiatives, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests, and fostering long-term partnerships.

M.B. Patil met with key representatives from Nissin Foods, including Ryota Kawawa, General Manager of the Corporate Management Division, Michiko Kakuchi, Manager of the Corporate Management Division, and Kaya Tanii, Sustainability Strategy Lead of the Corporate Planning Division. The minister suggested Bangalore as a hub for expansion, aiding both domestic growth, and exports, and expressed interest in Nissin’s plans, offering support through food parks in Dharwad, and Bijapur, which emphasise the complete food processing value chain, and are in proximity to Maharashtra. Nissin has shifted its strategy in the last three years, to focus on the mid-premium segment, which has led to increased consumption, and better margins. While there are no immediate investment plans, potential expansion, is anticipated in the next three to five years.

He also engaged in a discussion with key representatives from Hitachi, including Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director of Hitachi India & Corporate Officer of Hitachi, Yushi Akiyama, Chief Operating Officer of Hitachi India, and other company executives. The discussions included developing AI-driven systems, to optimise power grids, and rail networks, and improve asset management, through predictive maintenance, partnering on projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, where, Hitachi, is contributing railway locomotives, manufactured at their facility in Karnataka, and Hitachi’s recent expansion in India, with two new factories outside Bengaluru, which is a sign of their growing presence in the country. Additionally, they discussed the potential of quantum computing, for improving energy efficiency, and their joint venture, with the Indian government on cybersecurity. The delegation acknowledged, the significant shift towards digital services in India, particularly in financial services. Hitachi is exploring further opportunities in this domain.

In a discussion with Joji Tagawa, Nissan’s Senior Vice President, and Frank Torres, President of Nissan India, MB Patil, spoke of focusing on potential collaborations, and expansion of Nissan’s electric vehicle initiatives in Karnataka. The meeting addressed their global presence, commitment to governments, and the ‘Nissan Ambition 2030’ vision, which focuses on expanding electric mobility. Highlighting that vehicles produced by Nissan India are exported to over 120 countries, the Minister suggested Karnataka as a future EV export hub. Discussions included Nissan’s sustainability activities, advanced electric vehicle technology, and new battery developments in Yokohama, with the potential to leverage Karnataka’s upcoming Exide gigafactory. Cooperation in hybrid car technology was also explored, aligning with Karnataka’s upcoming clean mobility policy, and attractive incentives for EV strategies.

The identified EV cluster in Tumkuru, along the CBIC corridor, was proposed as an ideal site for Nissan, due to its strategic location near metro cities. The minister emphasised Karnataka’s strong R&D ecosystem, which includes a robust network of Japanese companies, and a commitment to sustainability, presenting opportunities for Nissan in both manufacturing, and design.