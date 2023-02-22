Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has given additional time —without charging stakeholders any additional fees—till March 31 for filing of 45 forms launched on January 23.

Further, the MCA has said that form PAS-03 (for the purpose of allotment of share capital) can also now be filed without payment of additional fees till March 31.

Reservation period

These changes have been done in the wake of migration of MCA21 portal from Version 2 to Version 3.0 and change in way of filing in Version-3 are based on the request of stakeholders.

In addition, reservation period for the names has been extended by a further period of 20 days. The re-­submission period under rule 9 of Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 falling between January 23 and February 28 is also extended by 15 days.

The extension will enable stakeholders to seamlessly migrate to the newer filing system launched as part of MCA21 Version 3.0 portal, an official release said.