The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) on Tuesday appointed Sangeeta Verma, Member-CCI, as Acting Chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

She has been appointed as Acting Chairperson for three months or till any further orders, the MCA said in an order.

Verma, who is from the 1981 batch of Indian Economic Service (IES), had joined CCI as a Member on December 24, 2018. She has wide ranging experience of over three decades in government, both Central and State, as an economist, administrator, regulator and policymaker. Verma has served the government in several sectors of the economy including consumer affairs, industry, agriculture, power and women and child development.

This latest MCA move comes in the wake of incumbent CCI Chief Ashok Kumar Gupta demitting office on Tuesday after a four-year tenure.

