Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday instructed the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) to set up a special team to address on priority public grievances as regards glitches faced in the filing of forms under version 3.0 of MCA21.

This follows a review meeting by Sitharaman, after several users of MCA 21 took to social media to express their angst over the technical issues faced by them at the time of filing, since the launch (January 23) of the new forms under Version 3.

Sitharaman also directed the MCA to monitor the issues on a daily basis, according to a tweet from the Minister’s office.