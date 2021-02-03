MEA criticises celebrities, social media users for commenting on farmers’ protest

The Ministry of External Affairs has criticised celebrities and other users of social media for rushing to comment on matters such as the on-going farmers agitation in the country before ascertaining facts. The government's observations come a day after pop singer Rihanna tweeted about the protests asking why more people were not talking about it.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” according to a MEA statement tweeted by the Ministry’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Wednesday.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday following her tweet with a link to a news report on internet access being blocked near the protest sites. Social activist Greta Thurnberg also tweeted on the farmers’ protest affirming her solidarity with them.

Farmers have been protesting against three farm laws on agriculture marketing for the past two months with farmers mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh camped around Delhi’s borders.

“We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” the release said.