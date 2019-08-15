Meeting of RCEP officials in Indonesia next week

Senior officials of 16 countries, including India, China and Australia, which are negotiating mega free trade agreement RCEP will meet in Indonesia next week to iron out differences in areas such as goods and services, an official said.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is being negotiated by 10 Asean group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“This will be an inter-sessional meeting before a formal round of talks. So far 27 rounds of talks have been held,” the official said.

The member countries are yet to arrive at a number of goods over which import duties will be eliminated or significantly reduced.

Similarly, talks on liberalising rules for trade of services, a key area of interest for India, too are moving slowly.

Indian industry has raised concerns over the presence of China in the grouping with which India has a trade deficit of over $50 billion.

Sectors including dairy, metals, electronics, chemicals, and textiles have urged the government to not agree on duty cut in these segments.

Amul, which contributes about 4 per cent to India’s total dairy production, has sought exclusion of all dairy and dairy products from any liberalisation. Australia and New Zealand are among the largest players in the dairy sector in the world.